Vishal Vashishtha in supernatural-thriller show

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Vishal Vashishtha is set to play the lead in Peninsula Pictures upcoming supernatural-thriller show.

The yet-to-be-titled show, a limited series, will also have Debina Bonnerjee and Sana Maqbul Khan as part of the lead cast.

The makers are said to have kept the appeal of the show as elegant, sexy and bold. While Vishal and Sana will be the protagonists, Debina will portray the antagonist’s role in the show.

“Things have been finalised and I am fortunate enough to play the protagonist’s role in the show. The show has got supernatural element in it which is a first for me. I am hoping to give the viewers a good piece of entertainment and we will start shooting in a week’s time,” Vishal said in a statement.

The show will be shot in Madh Island, Mumbai.

