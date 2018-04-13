Vishwajeet, Sonalika renew wedding vows on anniversary

Melbourne, April 19 (IANS) Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and fashion designer Sonalika Pradhan renewed their marriage vows here on their 18th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

“We are in Australia and celebrating our anniversary here. We got married again in a church here. Our Hindu wedding ceremony took place in India 18 years ago,” Vishwajeet, known for starring in movies like “Raaz” and “Zeher”, said in a statement.

Sharing her excitement, Sonalika said: “Till yesterday, I didn’t know that I would be a Christian bride. It was a dream of mine. I miss my family who are in India.”

Vishwajeet and Sonalika will soon head back to India and produce a fashion reality show.

–IANS

nn/bg