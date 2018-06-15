Vishwas Kini elated to work with Sonu Nigam

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) “Veere Di Wedding” actor Vishwas Kini says he is thrilled to work with singer Sonu Nigam on his new single “Chaahaton ke saaye mein”.

Sung by Nigam, the track traces the journey of the lead protagonist — essayed by Vishwas — exploring different stages of life.

“I’ve grown up listening to Sonu Nigam’s songs and I’m a huge fan of the music icon,” Vishwas said in a statement to IANS.

“It is indeed a great honour to associate with him through a single which has been well appreciated by people all over,” he added.

He was last seen in “Veere Di Wedding” as a rich Delhi guy, who falls for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s character.

The movie has drawn a lot of interest, especially as it is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first film since she became a mother, and Sonam’s first movie to release since her wedding. For Swara Bhasker, it is a different zone that she is stepping into. Shikha Talsania also makes the right noises in the film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

They are cast in a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses.

–IANS

