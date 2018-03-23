Vistara reports sexual harassment of cabin crew member

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday said a case has been filed against a passenger on charges of sexually harassing one of its cabin crew on board its Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24.

“A member of our cabin crew operating flight no UK997 from Lucknow to Delhi on March 24 reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger,” a spokesperson with the airline said.

“We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR is registered and investigation is on,” the spokesperson added.

–IANS

