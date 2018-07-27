Vistara to launch bundled services fare scheme

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced the launch of its bundled scheme — Vistara Freedom Fares — which allows customers to choose the different type of features and services.

“Effective 2 August, 2018, travellers will have the freedom to choose from thoughtfully designed bundles of features and services at different price points for their preferred flight and class of service…,” the airline said in a statement.

“The introduction of ‘Vistara Freedom Fares’ is based on a comprehensive customer research and feedback, which helped the airline observe the need to offer services on a pay-for-what-you-value basis, given the changing preferences of new-age travellers.”

–IANS

