Vital Signs reports 1 in 7 Mississauga residents live in poverty

The cost of renting and owning a home in Mississauga is well above the national average and one doesn’t know for sure if this fact has pushed 1 in 7 Mississauga residents below the poverty line.

The Community Foundation of Mississauga presented key findings of Vital Signs 2018 to about 100 people on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre.

Vital Signs, which is presented every two years, provides a “snapshot” of Mississauga, said Anne Marie Peirce, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Mississauga.

The City of Mississauga is the sixth largest municipality in Canada, with 721,599 residents, and can be described as a growing and thriving community, explains Peirce.

Since the latest census in 2016, 53.4 per cent of Mississauga’s population are immigrants with 14.4 per cent of these immigrants arriving in the past five years. The top countries of origin are: India, Pakistan, the Philippines, China, Poland, Portugal, Jamaica, UK, Vietnam and Egypt.

More than 70 per cent of residents earning a post-secondary certificate, diploma or degree, which is higher than provincial and federal averages, added Peirce.

People in Mississauga are generally in good health and have more or less good access to physicians.

The report also found the cost of housing in Mississauga has nearly doubled in the past seven years, stretching family budgets.

Many families will attest to the fact that paying for a decent roof over their heads takes a disproportionate chunk of their income, this forces them to cut back on other luxuries and even necessities. In Mississauga it may not be uncommon to find more than a few homeowners living below the poverty line. -CINEWS