Viva Goa festival on Saturday

The Goan Overseas Association (G.O.A) headlines Lorna Cordeiro and Norman Cardozo at the 2018 festival to be held this Saturday at Father Kamber Park in Mississauga. Known as the “Nightingale of Goa,” Lorna is Goa’s best-known singer of Konkani songs and a household name for music-loving Goans around the world. She will be presented with the prestigious G.O.A. Lifetime Achievement Award.

Norman Cardozo has worked his way up to the top of the Konkani music scene, earning the tag of Music Director Extraordinaire.

Also performing is Keith Pereira from Auckland who is making his mark on the New Zealand country music scene.

Festival organisers are looking to set a record for the largest line dance held in Mississauga at Viva Goa.

In addition to celebrating Goan culture with foot-tapping music, delicious food and arts and crafts, the day also includes a variety of sporting events such as volleyball, swimming and carrom.

Kids Zone is a special place designed for children with arts and crafts, games, face painting and so much more!

As part of the community service initiative, the G.O.A. is spearheading a food (non-perishable items) and clothing drive. Members and guests are encouraged to donate generously towards the cause.

The festival which runs from 10:30 am to 8 pm will begin with a community thanksgiving mass. -CINEWS