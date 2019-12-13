Vivaldi browser impersonates Chrome to avoid being blocked

San Francisco, Dec 19 (IANS) In a bid to prevent websites rejecting Vivaldi as unsupported, the web browser is now impersonating Google Chrome, with the new release of Vivaldi 20.10.

A user agent is a string that is sent to a site to let it know the name and the version of the browser being used. Normally when browsing the web, Vivaldi will send the site a user agent that contains its name as seen below, Bleeping Computer reported on Thursday.

Even as Vivaldi is a Chromium-based browser and should be supported at every site that supports Chrome, many sites will block the browser based on its user agent.

Certain sites that detect the ‘Vivaldi’ string in the user agent will block the site and state that it is not supported.

These sites will then recommend Google Chrome, which is silly as both browsers use the same HTML rendering engine, the report added.

–IANS

ksc/vin