Vivek Johri appointed new Madhya Pradesh DGP

Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) Vivek Johri has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in Madhya Pradesh replacing V.K. Singh, amid the political crisis in the state.

Rajendra Kumar, Special Director General of Cyber Cell, will hold additional charge of Director General of Police till Johri takes over.

According to the order issued by Home Department Secretary Rajesh Jain on Thursday, V.K. Singh has been made the Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Johri was named DGP on his return from central deputation.

–IANS

hindi-kr