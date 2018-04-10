VIVO IPL 2018 now streaming on Hotstar

Earlier this year, Hotstar announced that it is bringing VIVO Indian Premier League 2018 (VIVO IPL) to North American cricket fans as its official digital streaming partner. To celebrate this, Hotstar hosted the VIVO IPL Hotstar CricFest, a cricketing extravaganza at MatchPoint NYC in Brooklyn along with cricket legends Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

VIVO IPL 2018 is now streaming live on Hotstar since April 7, expecting to reach more than 700 million fans from all over the world who will tune in to watch their favorite teams compete in the biggest cricketing league in the world.

Hotstar has brought fans closer to the game with all the action in the run up to the matches. Hotstar live-streamed the much awaited and much watched player auction event in January, followed by the fan interaction series – Game Plan In Your City. In this unique initiative, players from the 8 franchise teams visited their cities along with sports experts to interact with fans on what can be expected from their favourite team this season. – CINEWS