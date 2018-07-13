Vivo NEX with pop-up selfie camera, 8GB RAM in India

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Upping the ante when it comes to innovation, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched its made in India “NEX” smartphone with pop-up selfie shooter at Rs 44,990 in India.

The smartphone, that will be available for purchase both online and select retail stores from July 21, comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and has high-end specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The company also introduced a new “cooling system” on the smartphone which is dedicated to hardcore gamers and said the feature would will keep the device cool even during long sessions of gaming.

“The Vivo NEX smartphones are being manufactured at the company’s facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh,” Nipun Marya, Head of Marketing Strategy, Vivo India, told reporters here.

The retractable front snapper of the device pops out in a jiffy while the 6.59-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED “Ultra FullView” display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio doubles up as an earpiece, using the company’s “Screen SoundCasting” technology.

The smartphone sports dual rear camera set-up with 12MP+5MP sensors, 4-Axis OIS, slow motion, backlight HDR, live photo, portrait bokeh (dual cameras), panorama, time lapse, AR stickers and filters.

The pop-up selfie camera comes with an 8MP camera sensor.

The device runs Vivo’s proprietary FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

