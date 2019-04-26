Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with ‘Y17’

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Chinese handset maker Vivo on Saturday launched the ‘Y17’ smartphone with a 5000mAh battery in India for Rs 17,990.

The phone comes with a triple rear AI camera (13MP+8MP+2MP sensors) and a 20MP selfie shooter. There’s a 16.15cm “FullView” display.

The device will be available in mineral blue and mystic purple variants across Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, offline partner outlets and Vivo India e-store.

“We are pleased to announce the latest addition to our Y-Series portfolio. The ‘Y17’ is packed with a range of innovative features that offer our consumers the latest technology at a competitive price,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The ‘Y17’ runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor with a 12nm design and a clocking speed of up to 2.3GHz.

There’s 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM; the device runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0.

