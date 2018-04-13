‘Vivo V9 Youth’ with dual rear camera in India

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Chinese handset maker Vivo on Friday unveiled “Vivo V9 Youth” — a customised variant of the Vivo V9 flagship smartphone for the youth.

Priced at Rs 18,990, “Vivo V9 Youth” comes with a 6.3-inch “Fullview” display 2.0, 16MP and 2MP dual rear camera, 16MP artificial intelligence (AI) selfie camera and 32GB ROM, expandable up to 256GB.

“With the launch of ‘Vivo V9 Youth’, we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers,” said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor,3260mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 ( based on Android 8.1).

“The device is for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price,” Zeng added.

Just like Vivo’s flagship device, “Vivo V9 Youth” also comes with “Game Mode” that would allow users to block all messages, calls, and alerts during gaming sessions.

–IANS

