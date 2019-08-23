VMware bets big on 5G, expands Cloud portfolio for telcos

San Francisco, Aug 28 (IANS) With an eye on the growth 5G technology will bring to the world of telecommunication, enterprise software major VMware has expanded its telco and Edge Cloud portfolio to drive real-time intelligence for the industry, along with improved automation and security for the Internet of Things (IoT) apps.

Serving as a key infrastructure provider for most communications service providers and enterprise customers, VMware is focused on enabling them deploy and monetise their 4G and 5G network investments through an expanded set of use cases targeting enterprise customers.

According to Shekar Ayyar, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Telco and Edge Cloud, VMware, the 5G networks will deliver unprecedented levels of speed and ultra-low latency, resulting in new use cases for telco and Edge Clouds.

“Communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises will benefit from the multi-Cloud interoperability, uniformity in architecture and consistency in policies across private, public, telco and Edge clouds provided by VMware,” he emphasized.

“Carriers have largely missed the boat on the Cloud revolution, but with 5G, it actually gives them a new entry point to come in and reassert themselves in this architecture and play a role in the next generation Cloud architecture,” Ayyar told reporters at the “VMworld 2019” conference here.

Building on the firm’s commitment to IoT and Edge, VMware’s new release of “Pulse IoT Centre 2.0” on-premises will complement the previously released Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version, thus, providing its customers with flexibility and choice of deployment options.

The company announced the closure of its acquisition of “Uhana” — which is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) — based solution for tuning radio access networks (RANs).

“Uhana” has built a real-time deep learning engine to optimise the quality of telco network experience.

VMware also announced the next release of its OpenStack solution — “VMware Integrated OpenStack (VIO) 6.0” — and the on-premises version of Pulse IoT Center.

With the rollout of 5G apps, service quality is becoming a key differentiator in the ability for CSPs to meet competitive pressures and reduce churn of consumer and enterprise customers.

This imperative will be even more important with the increasing virtualisation of RANs and core networks through technologies like network functions virtualisation (NFV), SD-WAN and the adoption of e-SIMs on mobile and IoT devices.

“The addition of AI-based learning capabilities from our Uhana acquisition, telco and Edge Clouds will become significantly smarter in their capability to provide better service and remediate and correct faults quicker,” said Ayyar.

(Krishna SinhaChaudhury is in the US at the invitation of VMWare. She can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

ksc/na/dpb