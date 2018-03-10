VMware expands Cloud services portfolio

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) To help customers better manage the complexity and risk of multiple Cloud environments, Cloud infrastructure and business mobility leader VMware on Tuesday expanded its Cloud portfolio.

By extending consistent operations from the data centre to the Cloud, VMware is offering end-to-end visibility of cloud usage, infrastructure cost, network performance, detailed application monitoring and analytics, and enhanced security across the Public Cloud and on-premises environments.

“The need to support a complex set of new and existing applications is driving Cloud adoption, and the needs of the applications are driving cloud decisions,” Raghu Raghuram, Chief Operating Officer, Products and Cloud Services, VMware, said in a statement.

“VMware Cloud gives customers unprecedented flexibility to develop any type of application, deploy these apps to any Cloud, and deliver them to any device while leveraging a consistent infrastructure across clouds and a consistent set of operations across any Cloud,” he added.

The expanded portfolio includes a new “VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension Service for Private Cloud} — a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering.

With the general availability of “Hybrid Cloud Extension” for both IBM Cloud and VMware Cloud on AWS, customers can also extend their VMware-based environments to Public Cloud.

“Expanded Wavefront by VMware Service” is another SaaS-based, high-scale analytics platform that supports cloud-native and enterprise applications, both public and private cloud infrastructure, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and now, VMware Cloud on AWS.

The “VMware Log Intelligence Service” delivers deep operational insights into VMware-based data centres and VMware Cloud on AWS.

The “VMware Cost Insight Service” delivers detailed assessments for migrating workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS, calculating the capacity and the cost of running apps in Private or Public Clouds.

–IANS

na/bg