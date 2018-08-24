VMware to acquire CloudHealth for multi-Cloud operations

Las Vegas, Aug 28 (IANS) VMware, the leading enterprise software provider, has announced that it will acquire CloudHealth Technologies, a company which has over 3,000 global customers on its Cloud operations platform.

Making the announcement on the opening day of the annual “VMWorld 2018” conference here on Monday, company CEO Pat Gelsinger said that CloudHealth would allow VMware to become a leader in these spaces and make it the platform of choice for the cloud health industry.

“The company would allow VMware to offer a complete set of multi-Cloud managed services,” he added, welcoming the CEO of the acquired company to “the family of VMware”.

CloudHealth Technologies delivers a Cloud operations platform across Amazon Wealth Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

The platform enables customers to analyse and manage Cloud cost, usage, security and performance centrally for native public Clouds.

Once the CloudHealth Technologies deal is closed — expected by the third quarter of 2019 — VMware cloud automation services, VMware Secure State and Wavefront by VMware will deliver automation and compliance, security and governance, insights and analytics to complement CloudHealth Technologies’ capabilities, according to a company release.

“Multi-Cloud usage, while beneficial to business, creates a unique set of operational problems,” said Raghu Raghuram, Chief Operating Officer, Products and Cloud Services, VMware.

“With the addition of CloudHealth Technologies, we are delivering a consistent and actionable view into cost and resource management, security and performance for applications across multiple clouds,” he noted.

CloudHealth Technologies’ enterprise capabilities alongside specific functionality like simplified customer management, streamlined billing, massive scale, policy and tenancy has made it the default platform for Managed Service Providers to deliver solutions in the Public Cloud.

The company and AWS on Monday also announced Amazon relational database service on VMware.

The service will make it easy for customers to set up, operate and scale databases in VMware-based software-defined data centres and hybrid environments and to migrate them to AWS or VMware Cloud on AWS.

“When we originally partnered on VMware Cloud on AWS, our message was clear — we are giving customers what they want, the best of both worlds from the leaders in private and public cloud. With Amazon RDS for VMware, we’re doing it again,” CEO Gelsinger said in a statement.

The service automates database management regardless of where the database is deployed, freeing up customers to focus on developing and tuning their applications.

Available in the coming months, Amazon RDS on VMware will support Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB databases, said the company.

Relational databases support (RDS) practically all of the world’s business-critical systems operating on premises. Provisioning, patching, backing up, cloning, restoring, scaling, and monitoring these databases is tedious, expensive and risky as any mistake can lead to extended application downtime.

For the past nine years, Amazon RDS has been alleviating the pain of database management for hundreds of thousands of customers, delivering high availability, durability, and security for databases running in AWS.

Amazon RDS on VMware will bring this same experience to VMware-based data centres.

The service would automate database provisioning, operating system and database patching, backup, point-in-time restore, storage and compute scaling, instance health monitoring and failover.

Customers can also use Amazon RDS for VMware to enable low-cost, high-availability hybrid deployments, database disaster recovery to AWS, read replica bursting to Amazon RDS in the AWS Cloud, and long-term database archival in Amazon Simple Storage Service, the company said.

Andy Jassy, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Web Services (AWS) said that hundreds of thousands of customers trust Amazon RDS to manage their databases at scale.

“We’re excited to bring this same operationally battle-tested service to VMware customers’ on-premises and hybrid environments, which will not only make database management much easier for enterprises, but also make it simpler for these databases to transition to the Cloud,” said Jassy.

(Hardev Sanotra is attending the conference at the invitation from VMware. He can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

