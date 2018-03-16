VO Chidambaranar Port sets new record in handling thermal coal

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The VO Chidambaranar Port Trust has created a new record in handling thermal coal in a single day, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The port handled a record 48,701 metric tonnes of thermal coal on Tuesday surpassing the previous single day record of 42,508 metric tonnes, the Shipping Ministry ministry said.

“VO Chidambaranar Port Trust created a new record by handling 48,701 metric tonnes of thermal coal in a day at North Cargo Berth-I from the vessel MV Vishva Nidhi on March 20 surpassing the previous single day record of 42,508 metric tonnes at North Cargo Berth-I from the vessel MV Pangea on January 14 this year,” it said.

The North Cargo Berth-I has handled 3.28 million tonnes of thermal coal during FY17 and 3.11 million tonnes during the current financial year till February, it added.

