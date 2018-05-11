Vodafone Group CEO to step down in July-end

London/New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Telecommunications major Vodafone Group Plc Board on Tuesday announced the succession plan for the role of Group Chief Executive.

“Effective 1 October 2018, Vittorio Colao will be succeeded by Group Chief Financial Officer Nick Read,” a statement on the company’s website said.

“At the date of the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2018, Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle will succeed Nick Read as Group Chief Financial Officer and will join the Board, and Nick Read will become Group Chief Executive-Designate.”

