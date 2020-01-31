Vodafone Idea to shift all postpaid users under Vodafone RED

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Vodafone Idea said on Thursday that all its postpaid products and services will be exclusively offered to customers under Vodafone RED plan.

After the merger, this will be the telco’s first move to offer one plan for all postpaid customers of former Idea Cellular and Vodafone India.

This new strategy will be rolled out from Mumbai circle and afterwards adopted across other circles for its 300 million users.

The company said that while all new postpaid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans as per their usage and preference, all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the postpaid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans.

This change is also applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well, the company said in a statement.

“We are taking the theme of ‘one company, one network’ forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone RED brand. With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best-in-class telecom and value benefits, including unlimited local & STD calls, rich data, free international calls, free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits,” said Avneesh Khosla, marketing director, Vodafone Idea.

Postpaid customers are about 10 per cent of its total subscribers but contribute far more to revenue as they are more valued customers than prepaid ones.

–IANS

ana/tsb/bg