Vohra briefs President on overall security situation in J&K

Jammu, April 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Wednesday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the issues concerning internal and external security in the state.

The President is on a two-day visit to the state.

Vohra is hosting a dinner in honour of the President at the Raj Bhavan, where Kovind will spend the night.

According to an official statement, Vohra briefed Kovind about all the important issues relating to the state.

“Among other matters, Governor briefed the President about the external security situation; obtaining and emerging internal security environment; and status of various important socio-economic development schemes and programmes.

“The Governor also briefed the President on issues relating to the functioning of the administrative apparatus; growing incidence of corruption; impact of social media and enhancing radicalisation,” the statement said.

Challenges facing school education and the health sector also figured in the briefing.

The President attended a civic reception organised in his honour on the Amar Mahal lawns in Jammu city.

Before flying back to New Delhi, the President will visit the Mubarak Mandi heritage site in Jammu city on Thursday.

–IANS

sq/nir/bg