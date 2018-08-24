Vohra’s performance as J&K governor was outstanding: Rajnath

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) His party leader in Jammu and Kashmir may not think highly of former Governor N N Vohra but Home Minister Rajnath Siingh said his performance as a governor was “outstanding” and he had “maintained the dignity of the post very well”.

“N.N. Vohraji had been Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for 10 years continuously. He adhered to constitutional dignity as a Governor very well. His performance was outstanding. And the people of Jammu and Kashmir undoubtedly benefited from his experiences,” Singh told reporters.

His comments came a day after the state BJP chief and Nowshera MLA Ravinder Raina reportedly said they did not want Vohra because he “tomtommed” his own achievements. The new Governor Satya Pal Malik is our man, he is said to have remarked.

Rajnath Singh said governor’s post was a constitutional post and one has to maintain its dignity and that the person occupying the post was expected not to differentiate between people.

He further said this time President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Satya Pal Malik as a Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

As for the new Governor, Singh said: “Malikji is known as a very good politician. He has a long experience in politics. I am confident that Jammu and Kashmir people will benefit from his political experiences.”

Mailk was sworn-in as the 13th Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 23 replacing Vohra whose term expired in July. Malik was earlier Governor of Bihar for less than a year.

Vohra, who was Governor in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 10 years, skipped Malik’s oath taking ceremony, triggering speculation that he had departed from the state on an unhappy note with the Central government.

–IANS

rak/vsc/sed