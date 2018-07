New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Skoda Auto India on Monday said that its parent Volkswagen Group will invest 1 billion euros in the company’s expansion plan for the Indian market.

The programme — India 2.0 — will be executed between 2019 and 2021.

It includes creation of an engineering and design centre, new products, increase in production and further localization of components.

