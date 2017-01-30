Volkswagen to recall 1,993 vehicles in China

Beijing, Jan 31 (IANS) Volkswagen China will recall 1,993 vehicles in China due to defective body control modules (BCM), according to the country’s top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on February 20, affects 1,476 imported 2016 Magotan travel series manufactured between Febuary 9, 2016 and May 30, 2016, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

It will also affect 517 imported 2016 Magotan four-wheel drive series manufactured between Febuary 9, 2016 and June 2, 2016, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The defective BCM of affected vehicles might cause the dysfunction of car lamps when driving, posing safety risks, said the statement.

Volkswagen China promised to check all the affected vehicles and replace the defective parts free of charge.

