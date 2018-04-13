Volland’s hat-trick gives Bayer 4-1 win vs Frankfurt

Leverkusen (Germany), April 15 (IANS) German football side Bayer 04 Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland scored a hat-trick to lead his team to a 4-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga 30th round.

Bayer forward Julian Brandt opened the scoring 20 minutes into the match, but Marco Fabian netted the equaliser for Frankfurt just three minutes later on Saturday, reports Efe.

Volland gave Bayer a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute, then struck again six minutes later.

With just two minutes to go, Volland found the back of the net for a third time, securing the 4-1 home win for Bayer.

This second straight victory leaves Bayer securely in fourth place with 51 points, five points ahead of sixth-placed Frankfurt.

Hoffenheim defeated Hamburger 2-0 to occupy the fifth position with 46 points, while Hamburger remains in the relegation zone with only 22 points.

Also on Saturday, Hertha Berlin made a 2-1 home win over last-placed Koln to hold the ninth position with 39 points.

Stuttgart snatched a precious point in the league table after a 1-1 late draw against Hannover to jump to the 10th position with 39 points.

Bayern Munich, which is set to host Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday, has already claimed the Bundesliga title with five games to spare.

