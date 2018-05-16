Voltas net profit down by 3% in Q4

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Air conditioners maker Voltas Ltd on Thursday reported a three per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 194.19 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 200.47 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income for the quarter was at Rs 2,092 crore as against to Rs 2,098 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company said its consolidated total income for the year ended March 31, 2018 was higher by 5 per cent, at Rs 6,602 crore as compared to Rs 6,307 crore last year, owing to improved efficiencies across businesses.

The firm reported its net profit was also higher by 11 per cent, at Rs 578 crore as compared to Rs 520 crore last year. The board of directors of the company has recommended dividend of Rs 4 per share.

–IANS

bdc/ahm/