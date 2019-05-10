Vote against politics of hatred: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people to vote but cautioned them against supporting those who indulged in the politics of “spreading hatred” and blocked Delhi’s development.

On Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told voters that their votes should go to those who worked for them. “Your vote can change the country.”

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia greeted all seven candidates of the AAP in Delhi.

Voting began on Sunday across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over seven states, largely in the Hindi heartland. This is the sixth round of the seven-phase electoral exercise.

