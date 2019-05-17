Vote count starts in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 23 (IANS) Counting of votes for Rajasthan’s 25 Lok Sabha seats began on Thursday amid tight security.

The parliamentary elections in the state were held in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

The votes will decide the fate of many renowned candidates in the fray including Union Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore.

In the 2014 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party won all the seats.

In the first phase of polling held on April 29 for 13 seats, 68.22 per cent voting was recorded while in the second phase on May 6, 63.78 per cent voting was registered on 12 seats.

Overall 66.12 per cent voting was recorded which was the highest voter turnout in the last 67 years.

In 2014, 63.10 per cent voting was recorded.

–IANS

arc/ksk