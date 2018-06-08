Vote count underway for Bengaluru’s Jayanagar Assembly seat

Bengaluru, June 13 (IANS) Counting of votes was underway on Wednesday for the Jayanagar Assembly constituency here, an election official said.

“The counting of votes for the Jayanagar Assembly seat is underway since 8 a.m. at the Sivananda Sarma Memorial Rashtreeya Vidyalaya (SSMRV) College in the constituency,” the official said.

Polling was held on Monday after the May 12 Assembly election in the seat was countermanded following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) contestant B.N. Vijaya Kumar on May 4.

About 55 per cent voting was registered in all the 216 polling stations in the constituency located in the city’s upscale southern suburb.

The Assembly seat has 312,252 registered voters.

The BJP nominated Kumar’s younger brother B.N. Prahlad as its candidate.

With the withdrawal of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) candidate Kalegowda from the fray in support of the Congress nominee Sowmya Reddy, the battle for the seat is a straight contest between the two national parties.

