Vote for Modi to make India developed: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is recontesting from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, said that 2019 Lok Sabha elections are about taking developing a new India.

Interacting with people in the Lord Singh Market in the Sadar Bazar area of his constituency, he said: “The 2019 elections are about to country on the path of development, to bring smiles on the face of the children and to make India the global leader.”

He said that the Narendra Modi government has done a lot of work in its five years. “He (Modi) has followed the pah of humanity to bring development for all,” he said, adding that the pro-people schemes have reached the masses.

Appealing the people to vote for the BJP, he said: “If Narendra Modi is again voted to power then in next five years you shall witness the country becoming one of the global powers.”

The BJP, which won all the seven seats in the national capital in 2014, has replaced two sitting MPs – East Delhi’s Maheish Girri with cricketer turned politican Gautam Gambhir and Delhi North West’s Udit Raj with singer turned politician Hans Raj Hans.

Elections in the national capital are scheduled on May 12. The contest in the national capital will be triangular as the Congress and the AAP failed to reach agreement on an alliance and have announced their candidates for all the seven seats.

–IANS

aks/vd