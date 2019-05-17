Vote for peace: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, May 19 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday appealed to voters to vote for peace as 59 constituencies went to poll in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections.

“I call upon the people of Punjab to vote and to make their vote count. It’s time to choose between @BJP4India and @INCIndia to preserve the secular fabric of India that is threatened by divisive forces of hatred. Let’s vote for the peace, progress and stability that only Congress can deliver.

Voting is underway for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats and the lone seat of its capital Chandigarh amid tight security in the seventh and final phase of the general elections.

He would be in Patiala to cast his vote later in the day.

–IANS

