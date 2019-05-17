Vote to strengthen democracy: Himachal CM

Shimla, May 19 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday urged people to vote to strengthen the democracy as the state’s four Lok Sabha seats — Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra — cast their vote in the seventh and final phase of polling of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Voting is our important responsibility. I urge all the voters of the state to join this grand festival of democracy and vote. Your precious vote will strengthen democracy,” he tweeted.

Flanked by his wife and two daughters, Thakur cast his vote at Bharari in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

–IANS

