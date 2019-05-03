Voting begins for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) Voting began on Monday for 12 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan at 7 a.m. in the state’s second phase of Lok Sabha elections, an official said.

Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar cast his vote with his wife Aradhna Singh and son Vinayak Kumar who is a first time voter.

Director General of Police Kapil Garg also cast his vote along with his wife Rachna Garg n Gandhi Nagar School.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was seen standing in a queue with his parents and wife to cast vote.

A total of 134 candidates are in fray on these seats which include 12 women while around 2.30 crore voters are using their right to vote, said Chief Electoral Officer Kumar.

The highest number of candidates are reported in Jaipur while lowest are in Dausa parliamentary seat.

The parliamentary constituencies to witness voting include Shri Ganganagar with 19.41 lakh voters, Bikaner 18.49 lakh voters, Churu – 20.10 lakh, Jhunjhunu 19.8 lakh, Sikar – 20.24 lakh. Jaipur Rural 19.43 lakh, Jaipur 21.25 lakh, Alwar 18.73 lakh, Bharatpur 19.34 lakh, Karauli Dholpur 18.5 lakh, Dausa 17.26 and Nagaur 19.24 lakh

The polling will continue till 6 p.m. and all required arrangements have been made.

–IANS

arc/pgh/