Voting begins for final phase of Jharkhand assembly polls

Ranchi, Dec 20 (IANS) The fifth and final phase of polling began on Friday for 16 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, an official said.

The polling began at 7 a.m. for 16 assembly seats located in Santhal Pargana region of the state.

There are a total of 237 candidates including 29 women aspirants whose fate will be decided by 40,05,287 voters.

The key candidates include ministers of Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led cabinet Raj Paliwar, Louis Marandi and Randhir Singh.

Chief ministerial candidate of Congress, JMM and RJD Hemant Soren is contesting the assembly poll from Dumka and Barhet.

