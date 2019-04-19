Voting begins in 117 seats in third phase of LS polls

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Voting began on Tuesday across 117 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 15 states and Union Territories as the third – and largest – phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

A total of 116 seats across 14 states were slated to see voting in the phase including polling in the first of the staggered polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency.

Voting also began in Tripura East, which was slated in the second phase of polling on April 18 but was deferred by the Election Commission to the third phase on security concerns.

–IANS

vv/vd