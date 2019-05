New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Voting began on Sunday across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over seven states, largely in the Hindi heartland, as the sixth and penultimate round of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off.

This phase covers 14 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal and four in Jharkhand.

Voting also began in all 10 seats of Haryana and seven in Delhi.

