Voting begins in Bihar’s 8 Lok Sabha seats

Patna, May 19 (IANS) Voting began on Sunday amid tight security for eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the seventh and last phase of elections.

Long queues of men and women were seen outside the polling booths. There were also some reports of glitches in the EVMs.

The voting is underway in the fertile belt along the river Ganga and historical places like ruins of ancient university of Nalanda.

More than 1,52,52,608 voters will decide the fate of 157 candidates in Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Nalanda, Sasaram, Karakat and Jehanabad constituencies.

Of all the candidates in the fray in the final round of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the main focus will be on four Union Ministers who are facing tough battles.

The four Ministers are Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Ashwini Choubey and R.K. Singh.

–IANS

ik/pgh/