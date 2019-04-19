Voting begins in Tripura for third phase of LS polls

Agartala, April 23 (IANS) The balloting for Tripura East parliamentary constituency began amidst heavy security on Tuesday, officials said.

The polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting in 117 constituencies spread over 15 states and Union Territories is continuing.A total of 1, 257, 944 electorate, including 620,291 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 10 candidates, including two women.

A total of 1,645 polling stations, including 31 to be managed by only women polling officials and security personnel, have been set up to hold the polls in the tribal reserved seat.

Though there are 10 contestants in the Tripura East seat, but the three main contenders are Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) sitting MP Jitendra Choudhury, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rebati Tripura and Maharaj Kumari Pragya Deb Barman from the Congress.

