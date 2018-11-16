Voting ends for final phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Raipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Polling for the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections entailing 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts officially ended on Tuesday, with over 60 per cent of the over 1.5 crore electorate exercising their franchise.

According to the Election Commission, over 60 per cent turnout was recorded at the official closure of voting at 5 p.m. However, the figure is likely to go up with people still standing in queues in many booths.

The first phase of election in 18 constituencies across eight Maoist-affected districts of the state took place on November 12 and saw 76.28 per cent voting.

The results will be declared on December 11.

–IANS

and/nir