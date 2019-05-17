Voting on 59 seats on Sunday in last phase of LS polls

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Voting will be held in 59 constituencies across seven states and a union territory on Sunday in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will cast their ballot at over 1.12 lakh polling stations.

Polling will take place on remaining eight constituencies of Bihar, three of Jharkhand, eight of Madhya Pradesh, 13 of Uttar Pradesh, nine of West Bengal and all the four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 of Punjab and the lone seat of Chandigarh.

While campaigning ended on Friday in six of the states, it ended on Thursday in West Bengal on the Election Commission’s orders. In an unprecedented action, the poll panel on Wednesday curtailed the campaign period in West Bengal following violence involving BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata during a road show of BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday.

