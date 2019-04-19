Voting starts in 10 Lok Sabha seats in UP

Lucknow, April 23 (IANS) Voting for the crucial third phase for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday that will decide the fate of four members of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s clan, besides senior party leader Azam Khan and his bete noir BJP’s Jaya Prada.

A total of 1.78 crore electorates would would choose from 120 candidates contesting in Muradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Ferozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonwla, Bareilly and Pilibhit, where polling began at 7 a.m. and would end at 6 p.m.

“Arrangements have been made to conduct fair and peaceful polling,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Brahm Dev Tiwari.

“Sufficient police force have been deployed for the third phase with extra security at all sensitive stations,” Inspector General, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said.

