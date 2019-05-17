Voting underway for 8 Lok Sabha seats in MP

Bhopal, May 19 (IANS) Voting was underway on Sunday for the eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in the seventh and last phase of voting in the ongoing general elections.

Voting started at 7 a.m. in 18,413 polling booths in the eight constituencies of Dhar, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Indore and Khandwa. Polling will end at 6 p.m.

A total of 1.50 crore voters will decide the fate of 82 candidates, including six female, in the fray.

Madhya Pradesh poses a big challenge for the BJP as it lost power after over a decade in the 2018 Assembly elections that paved the way for Congress leader Kamal Nath to become the Chief Minister

In Indore, the BJP’s Shankar Lalwani is pitted against Pankaj Sanghvi of the Congress, while in Khandwa, the battle is between the saffron party’s Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and the Congress’ Arun Yadav.

Dhabua will see the Congress’ Kantilal Bhuria against the BJP’s G.S. Damore.

The remaining seats will also see a straight battle between the two parties.

–IANS

hindi-ksk