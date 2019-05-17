Voting underway for Agra North Assembly bypoll

Agra, May 19 (IANS) Voting began on a brisk note for the Agra North Assembly bye-election on Sunday, an official said.

A total of 4,09,347 voters will elect one of 12 candidates who are in the fray, at 92 polling stations.

Bhartiya Janata Party’s Purushottam Khandelwal, also state vice president of the party, is facing a tough challenge from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Suraj Sharma.

The Congress has fielded Ranvir Sharma.

The seat with a heavy concentration of Baniya voters, was held by BJP’s five-time MLA Jagan Prasad Garg, who died of a heart attack early April.

The result will be declared on May 23.

–IANS

bk/pgh/in