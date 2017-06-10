Voting underway for Goa panchayat polls

June 10th, 2017 0 comments 0

Panaji, June 11 (IANS) Voting for the 186 panchayats in Goa is underway on Sunday, with nearly 7.49 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballot in the coastal state.

The results will be declared on June 13, according to Durga Prasad, officer on special duty to the State Election Commission

“In total, 5,297 candidates are contesting in 1,450 wards,” Prasad said.

Panchayat elections are not held on party lines in Goa, but independent politicians as well as parties have informally backed candidate panels for the Sunday polls.

Authorities have declared 97 polling booths as sensitive.

–IANS

maya/ksk

Related Posts

Jun 10th, 201700
Lucknow, June 11 (IANS) Ten people, including nine members of a family, were killed on Sunday when the car...

Leave a Reply

© 2015/2016 Can-India News a division of World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All rights reserved. Can-India News Privacy Policy.