Voting underway in AMU Students’ Union elections

Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) Voting was underway on Saturday for the Aligarh Muslim University Student’s Union (AMUSU) elections amid tough security, officials said.

Polling booths have been set up in 14 departments and voting will continue till 5 p.m.

There will be a one-hour break in voting in the afternoon, a poll official said.

There are 18,886 voters in the varsity while the Women’s College has 3,014 voters.

Polling is being done in the prestigious university for the positions of President, Vice-President, Secretary, Court Member and Cabinet Member.

There is heavy deployment of police to maintain law and order.

–IANS

md/ksk