Vrindavan widows celebrate ‘green Diwali’

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, Nov 4 (IANS) It was ‘green Diwali this time for widows of Vrindavan who celebrated the festival inside the Gopi Nath Temple by making rangolis and lighting earthen lamps on Sunday.

In its sixth year, the event for the first time witnessed pollution-free celebrations where widows, some of them in their 90s and 100s participated.

“With an aim to bringing a ray of happiness at their twilight years, we have come up with this unique idea to organise the festival of lights, especially for the widows,” said Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh Movement.

The Vrindavan widows have earlier defied age old Indian traditions by celebrating not only Diwali but Holi and Raksha Bandhan as well besides taking part in Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal.

“Sulabh takes care of around 800 widows living in various ashrams and we will continue with its nationwide campaign for welfare of widows,” Pathak added.

–IANS

