VVIP voters in Gandhinagar: Modi, Amit Shah, Advani

Ahmedabad, April 22 (IANS) What is common to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, BJP President Amit Shah, BJP patriarch L.K. Advani, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel? All of them are voters in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, most areas of which are in Ahmedabad city.

The Prime Minister reached Gandhinagar on Monday evening where he will put up at the Raj Bhawan and is scheduled to vote at the Nishan School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad at 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey on Monday inspected the polling booth at Nishan School and supervised the security arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister.

Modi had in 2014 and in the Gujarat Assembly elections of 2017 come here to cast his vote.

In 2014, the Prime Minister had got into a controversy for taking a selfie with party symbol Lotus in the campus of the polling station. He had also drawn large crowd of onlookers and supporters while he came to cast his vote in 2014 and 2017.

He is likely to be welcomed by BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also the party’s candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah is scheduled to exercise his franchise at Naranpura Sub-zonal Office at 9 a.m.

Besides Modi and Amit Shah, Jaitley and Anandiben Patel would also vote in upper middle class areas of Ahmedabad, while Advani would exercise his franchise at a Hindi Government School in the walled city area of Khanpur at 12.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala would both vote at their hometown Rajkot and Gujarat BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani at his hometown Bhavnagar, both in the Saurashtra region.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who also hails from Gujarat, would vote at his Piraman village in South Gujarat’s Bharuch district while Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and former President Bharatsinh Solanki, the candidate from Anand Lok Sabha seat, would vote in the central Gujarat towns of Anklav and Borsad respectively.

Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate from Amreli constituency Paresh Dhanani would exercise his franchise at Amreli town.

