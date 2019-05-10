Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs join animated Scooby-Doo film

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Actors Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs have joined the voice cast of the animated Scooby-Doo movie “Scoob”.

The Warner Bros. movie will see Wahlberg voice the role of superhero Blue Falcon, while Isaacs will lend his voice to villain Dick Dastardly, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

They join a voice cast that includes Frank Welker as Scooby, and Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan for a ride in the Mystery Machine.

The project brings the mysterious and borderline supernatural hijinks of four teens and their (borderline) talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, to the big screen for the first time since 2004’s live-action “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”.

Rodriguez will voice Velma, known as the brains of the group. Forte will voice Shaggy, who is the best friend of Scooby. Morgan will voice a character not part of the Scooby universe, but rather part of the larger Hanna-Barbera cartoon universe, Captain Caveman.

The story sees the Mystery Inc. gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans.

