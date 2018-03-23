Wales need to improve against Uruguay in China Cup: Coach

Nanning (China), March 25 (IANS) Wales chief coach Ryan Giggs said here on Sunday that his footballers will need to be “even better” than they were in their 6-0 demolition of China if they want to win the China Cup International Football Championship on Monday.

“I think Uruguay is a very experienced team on and off the pitch. (We’re going up) against an experienced South American team who are very good technically. Even though it was a great performance against China we will need to play even better to win the China Cup,” Giggs said.

Fresh off a hat-trick in the first round of the tournament, Welsh forward Gareth Bale is confident of his side’s chances against Uruguay on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“In the tournament no matter what competition it is you want to win it. We want to perform well, we want to do the right things on the pitch. If we do that we have a good chance of winning,” Bale said.

“We know that they’re a good team. We also concentrate on ourselves and what we’re good at. If we do that we’ll win the game.”

Wales and Uruguay have never met each other before in international competition so both sides head into the fixture at the Guangxi Sports Center with a clean slate.

The South Americans were impressive on Friday night as they turned in a professional performance to beat the Czech Republic 2-0.

Both Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez managed to score first half goals and Oscar Tabarez’s side rarely looked in danger in the fixture. Wales captain Ashley Williams is well aware of the problems that a side like Uruguay can offer.

“I think they’re a very strong team. We watched the game against Czech Republic the other day and we’ve done some work on them,” Williams said.

“We know it’s going to be a very difficult game. They’ve played together for a long time, and they have some star players in. We’re expecting a tough night [but] it’s a game that we’re confident of winning.”

