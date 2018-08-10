Walmart’s share price soars due to strong revenue gains

New York, Aug 17 (IANS) Walmart’s share price soared on Thursday as investors focused on the retail giant’s strong quarterly revenue gains and shrugged off a net loss linked to the sale of a majority stake in its Brazilian unit.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company posted a net loss of $861 million for the three months ended July 31, 2018, compared with net income of $2.9 billion for the same quarter of 2017, Efe reported.

The net loss was a direct consequence of the company’s sale of its majority stake in Walmart Brasil, a transaction for which the retailer recorded a $4.8 billion pre-tax loss.

But investors focused much more on the company’s total revenues between May and July of $128 billion, which were up from $123.4 billion in the same quarter of 2017 and higher than Wall Street’s expectations.

Walmart has begun reaping the benefits of a renewed focus on grocery sales in recent months and also has seen strong e-commerce sales growth since redesigning its Web site in a bid to compete with Amazon.

“Thanks to the hard work of our associates, we had a great quarter with strong results and momentum across the business. We’re pleased with how customers are responding to the way we’re leveraging stores and e-commerce to make shopping faster and more convenient,” Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon was quoted as saying in a company press release.

Walmart’s share price was up by more than 10 percent shortly after 12.30 pm at $99.52 a share, making it by far the biggest gainer Thursday among the Dow 30.

–IANS

ahm/