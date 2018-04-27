Walsh undergoes non-surgical buttock liposuction

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Kimberley Walsh treated herself to non-surgical buttock liposuction to ensure she was feeling body confident ahead of her upcoming holiday.

In the clip shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the singer stripped off with just a towel to cover her modesty when she led out on the operating table, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She crossed her arms and beamed brightly as she chatted happily to the cameras during the session.

Impressed with the results, Walsh vowed she was already excited to get her next lot of treatment to stay looking trim.

–IANS

nv/sug